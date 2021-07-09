A video has been shared on social media showing the awkward moment when a member of the public pulls out his mobile phone and films two police officers as one of them buys her lunch.

Emergency workers can stop to buy their lunch or ‘Refs‘ as it is more commonly known.

But the angry male in the video is under the impression that police officers are not allowed to use their vehicles to stop and buy food and drink during their busy 12-hours shifts.

Instead, the male seems to think that the police officers should park their vehicles at the station and then perhaps get a bus or taxi to the shops, as ridiculous as that may sound.

Thankfully, 100% of the comments left on the video were in support of the police.

Most of the people who left a comment on the video called out the male for his ridiculous attempt at trying to get ‘YouTube‘ videos by doorstepping two hard-working police officers who stopped to buy some food.

Responding to the footage, Brian Booth, Chairman of the West Yorkshire Police Federation, said:

‘Yet again we have individuals who become self-proclaiming press, who ultimate embarrass themselves…my members behaved impeccably.’

John Apter, Chairman of the Police Federation of England & Wales, said:

‘Here we have police officers having a camera shoved in their faces and challenged for daring to sit in a police vehicle to eat; sadly this attitude isn’t that uncommon.

‘These officers are doing nothing wrong, absolutely nothing.

‘Let’s hope their Force says so, very loudly!’