In a display of resourcefulness and community cooperation, Northamptonshire Police successfully apprehended a drug dealer in Northampton, showcasing the effectiveness of quick thinking and public assistance in combating crime (scroll down for the video).

The Incident: Public Alert and Police Response

At approximately 11:45 on August 23, an alert member of the public in Northampton town centre notified the police of a suspected drug deal near Commercial Street.

The suspect was identified as Sean Christopher Prosser, a 28-year-old man of no fixed abode. Upon the arrival of the police, Prosser fled the scene on a bicycle.

Strategic Move: PC Lewis Marks’ Pursuit

PC Lewis Marks, a response officer, anticipated Prosser’s escape route, heading to Beckets Park.

His intuition proved accurate when, upon entering the park, a member of the public directed him towards Prosser, who was cycling towards Bedford Road.

Innovative Approach: Borrowing a Bicycle

Confronted with the challenge of pursuing Prosser through the park, where his police vehicle was impractical, PC Marks took an unconventional approach.

He borrowed a bicycle from a bystander, enabling him to quickly navigate across the grassy terrain and intercept Prosser opposite St John’s car park.

The Arrest and Evidence

The pursuit culminated in Prosser’s apprehension, followed by a thorough search which revealed a substantial sum of cash and phones with messages linked to drug distribution.

Further investigations, including a CT scan, uncovered a kinder egg toy case containing heroin and crack cocaine concealed within Prosser’s body.

Legal Proceedings and Sentence

Prosser faced multiple charges, including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, escaping from lawful custody, and other related offences.

He admitted to these charges at Northampton Crown Court in early October. On December 1, he received a sentence of three years and eight months in prison.

Commendations and Community Impact

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Beth Warren praised the incident as a sterling example of traditional policing methods, highlighting the synergy between officers and the public.

She expressed gratitude towards the community member who lent his bicycle to PC Marks.

Inspector Warren emphasised the priority Northamptonshire Police places on tackling drug-related harm, viewing this case as a testament to their swift response to community intelligence, aiming to enhance the town’s livability.

#WATCH as a quick-thinking @NorthantsPolice officer uses a member of the public's pedal bike to chase down a known drug dealer who – thanks to the help from the good Samaritan – has been sentenced to over 3 years behind bars. @NormanBrennan @NorthantsChief @NorthantsPolFed pic.twitter.com/rJnr17JVxQ — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) December 5, 2023

