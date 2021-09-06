A police officer has sustained serious head injuries after being attacked by a male armed with a baseball bat in Paisley on Sunday.

Members of the public initially called the police to report that a male was armed with a baseball bat on Murray Street at around 15:30 hours on Sunday 5th September.

Officers arrived on the scene a short time later, but the suspect jumped into a car and made off, leading officers on a short pursuit.

The pursuit came to a stop at Gallow Green Road.

As officers attempted to take the male into custody, the thug attacked them with a baseball bat, hitting one officer over the head.

The footage below shows the moment when backup officers arrived on the scene and tased the suspect before he was arrested.

The police officer with the serious head injury, a 27-year-old male officer, was rushed to a local hospital.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said:

“Around 3.30pm on Sunday, 5 September, 2021, police were called to a report of a man in possession of a baseball bat, causing a disturbance in Murray Street, Paisley.

“Officers attended and the man made off with officers in pursuit. At Gallow Green Road, near the roundabout, the man confronted officers and assaulted them.

“Both officers were injured with one officer receiving a serious head injury.

“The 27-year-old man was arrested and taken to the QEUH for assessment. He sustained an injury to his head during the incident.

“No members of the public were injured. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Before you go, don’t forget to check out our ‘best videos and features’ page by clicking HERE.

#watch | This is the moment when officers in #paisley taser a thug who had just attacked two @policescotland officers with a baseball bat. One of the officers suffered a severe head injury. pic.twitter.com/5K0mwZj5v3 — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) September 6, 2021