A Norfolk-based police officer has been issued with a final written warning after a bystander shared footage of the officer responding to his colleague’s call for help.
In the footage (scroll down for video), an officer can be seen trying to restrain another female on the floor who appears to be resisting arrest.
A marked van arrives on the scene, and a female officer runs over to her colleague and assists him with detaining the female on the floor.
At this point, another female walks over to the female officer and tries to stop her from helping her colleague.
The female officer tries to break free from the 2nd female’s grasp by waving her hand around in the air.
At this point, a male officer arrives on the scene and kicks the 2nd female in the thigh, which results in her letting go of the female police officer she was trying to pull away.
The male officer can be heard shouting ‘get back’ as the girl falls to the ground.
Norfolk Police initially referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, but it was passed back to Norfolk Police to be reviewed internally.
41-year-old Dexter Hanna, the bystander who filmed the incident before uploading the footage to social media, said that the officer “didn’t ask any questions” before kicking the female.
However, during assistance calls, a police officer’s main aim is to assist their colleagues who have requested help, rather than ‘asking questions’ of individuals who are assaulting their colleagues.
Hanna also told reporters that he thought that the teenage girls were ‘trying to impress him.’
Hanna said:
‘It was one police officer that was there and when he was trying to restrain her he was trying to be nice.
‘Then she was putting on more of a show when I started recording.
‘They were bulling him [the officer] and almost beating him up.
‘When the other one came he didn’t ask any questions he just gave a big flying kick.’
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said:
“Following an investigation, conducted by our Professional Standards Department, the officer in question received a final written warning for misconduct.”
1/2 Do you think the police officer who kicked the female should have received a written warning for this? Let us know via the poll below pic.twitter.com/7d4YPEqktj— Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) July 4, 2022
So this brave and insightful cameraman is okay for Police to ask questions of someone assaulting him rather than stopping the assault?? I truly hope his local officers take note and follow his wishes….