Poddy Shot, Western Australia – At around midday, on Tuesday 18th January 2022, a member of the public informed police that a dingy was overturned in the inlet east of Poddy Shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they could see the upturned boat with two people in the water and a dog on the boat, approximately 1km from shore.

With no other vessels in the area, officers commandeered a wooden vessel with oars and rowed out to assist.

With the assistance of members of the public (a man and his daughters aged 10 and 12) on an inflatable vessel, an 80-year-old man and an 83-year-old man (and the dog) were brought to shore.

Marine Rescue volunteers assisted in the recovery of their boat and St John Ambulance conveyed the men to Denmark Hospital for a check-up.

They have since been discharged from hospital.

The rescue was captured on the police officer’s body-worn camera footage: