West Midlands Police (WMP) have asked for the public’s help to find a smartly-dressed older woman who was spotted in a confused state in Coventry in the early hours of this morning.

The lady rang the bell of a home on Holyhead Road, Counden, just before 3 am today before walking away.

The footage shows the lady in a confused state and wearing clothes that are not appropriate for the current weather conditions.

WMP confirmed that they have officers searching the area but do not have any reports of missing people.

If you recognise her or see her, WMP has requested that you please contact 999 quoting log 240 of 28 April.

