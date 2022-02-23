There aren’t many cars that a police helicopter would struggle to keep up with when it comes to vehicle pursuits.

When Roads Policing Unit officers from West Midlands Police got into a pursuit with an Audi RS4, the high-performance vehicle quickly gained ground on them after flooring it on a motorway.

The officers can be heard asking for the assistance of the National Police Air Service, who within minutes arrived on the scene.

But as per the commentary in the video, even they struggled to keep up with the Audi.

The flight observer aboard the police helicopter tells units on the ground: ‘we are struggling to keep up with it as well’ as the Audi reaches speeds of over 155 mph.

However, it isn’t long before the four occupants in the vehicle all end up in handcuffs: