There aren’t many cars that a police helicopter would struggle to keep up with when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
When Roads Policing Unit officers from West Midlands Police got into a pursuit with an Audi RS4, the high-performance vehicle quickly gained ground on them after flooring it on a motorway.
The officers can be heard asking for the assistance of the National Police Air Service, who within minutes arrived on the scene.
But as per the commentary in the video, even they struggled to keep up with the Audi.
The flight observer aboard the police helicopter tells units on the ground: ‘we are struggling to keep up with it as well’ as the Audi reaches speeds of over 155 mph.
However, it isn’t long before the four occupants in the vehicle all end up in handcuffs:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below