A 12-second clip (scroll down for video) shared on Twitter has gone viral after a police helicopter from the National Police Air Service (North West Region) gave a ‘siren salute’ to a young fan.
Four-year-old Callum had gone to the airfield with his parents, equipped with his own police helicopter, hoping to spot his toy’s larger cousin.
It just so happened that NPAS(NW) was conducting flight operations at the time and joined an impromptu ‘show of strength’ with the junior airman (and his toy).
As the siren on the police helicopter sounded, a flight observer aboard the NPAS(NW) helicopter opened the cabin door to get a first-hand glimpse of young Callum’s piloting skills.
The 12-second video has been viewed over 270k times since it was uploaded to Twitter yesterday (31st August) afternoon. It has attracted over 12k ‘likes’.
For many, my-ex-job-self included, the fact that police helicopters have sirens came as a bit of a surprise.
One Twitter user wrote: ‘Wait, what? Helicopter have sirens?’
Another Twitter user replied: ‘Yeah, they do lol.
‘I’ve heard it when a little boy was reported missing near my house.
‘The siren got everyone out of their houses and the crew then spoke over loudspeaker giving a description’.
