A police helicopter crew has shared some footage of bad turbulence during a tasking that they were deployed to on 16th February.
In the footage, the helicopter can be seen to jerk around quite violently as the highly-skilled crew responded to a call for help that their colleagues made.
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) delivers an entirely borderless air service to all police forces across England and Wales 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and a national response to major and critical incidents.
Flying at average speeds of 138mph, police air support saves officers on the ground valuable time during dangerous and fast-moving situations.
Daily, NPAS tackles criminality, helps save lives and keeps people and communities safe.
NPAS carries out a variety of tasks for police forces, such as searching for high-risk missing people, injured people and for people where there is a serious concern for their safety and wellbeing
