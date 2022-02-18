A police helicopter crew has shared some footage of bad turbulence during a tasking that they were deployed to on 16th February.

In the footage, the helicopter can be seen to jerk around quite violently as the highly-skilled crew responded to a call for help that their colleagues made.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) delivers an entirely borderless air service to all police forces across England and Wales 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and a national response to major and critical incidents.

Flying at average speeds of 138mph, police air support saves officers on the ground valuable time during dangerous and fast-moving situations.

Daily, NPAS tackles criminality, helps save lives and keeps people and communities safe.

NPAS carries out a variety of tasks for police forces, such as searching for high-risk missing people, injured people and for people where there is a serious concern for their safety and wellbeing

