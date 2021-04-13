As part of our mission to give our non-emergency services readers an insight into the work of the 999 services, we will, from time to time, share some footage of blue-light runs.

These videos give our readers a unique insight into what blue-light drivers experience when responding to an emergency call.

If you have any similar videos that you would like us to share, then email our team via contact@emergency-services.news

In this video, you will see that the police driver gives way to his/her ambulance colleagues approaching from the opposite direction and who are also on an emergency call.

