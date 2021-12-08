Nottinghamshire Police have released some drone footage of the moment when a police drone pilot found a high-risk missing person.
The vulnerable male had been reported missing in the middle of the night by family and friends who were concerned about his welfare.
Control room staff requested the assistance of the police drone unit, who rushed to the scene, along with response team officers.
Within a couple of minutes, the drone was airborne and, after scouring through the heat signatures of the local wildlife, quickly found the male.
He was taken to safety and is being given the support he needs.
Police drone units comprise frontline police officers and police sergeants who volunteer for the role.
Members of the units have to undergo lengthy and intense training before flying uncrewed aerial vehicles.
