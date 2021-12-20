Footage has appeared online of the moment when a police dog chased a male who was armed with a metal pole.

The footage (below) starts with the male confronting police officers on a footbridge close to Brent Cross Shopping Centre.

Officers had been called by a member of the public to reports of an assault.

In the footage, several officers can be seen trying to reason with the male.

After a few moments, the suspect tries to run away from the police, by heading over the footbridge.

However, a police dog is hot on his tail and it does not take long for the male to be brought down to the ground where he is then taken into custody by officers.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told Emergency Services News:

‘Police were called at 10:24hrs on Monday, 20 December to reports of an assault close to Brent Cross Shopping Centre.

‘Officers attended and spoke with the victim, who did not require medical treatment.

‘The suspect was located nearby and ran from officers.

‘The man armed himself with a large metal pole before continuing towards a footbridge where he refused to engage with officers.

‘He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

‘He was taken to a north London hospital as a precaution.’

#watch | @MetTaskforce #policedog chases male who was armed with a pole near #brentcross shopping centre earlier today @MPSBarnet



Never miss our videos by joining our 12,000 other subscribers who have signed up for our FREE newsletter 👇👇👇👇https://t.co/yik1OIc2jz pic.twitter.com/QfPikK1Lsb — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) December 20, 2021