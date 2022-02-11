A burglar who targeted a 72-year-old woman has been sent to prison for three years and eight months, thanks to the great work of officers from Greater Manchester Police Trafford District.

45-year-old Carl Leather armed himself with a screwdriver on 5th January 2022 before forcing his way into the address in the Brooklands area.

Leather smashed the victim’s patio doors before entering the property.

His victim was out at the time, but an alarm was triggered, alerting a neighbour, who called the police.

Police arrived and began searching the property for Leather who attempted to escape by jumping out of a window and making off into a wooded area.

Watch what happened next in the video below: