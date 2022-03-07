West Midlands Police (WMP) has released some dashcam and body-worn camera footage of a pursuit that happened on New Year’s Day 2021 in Coventry.

Paul Neelan deliberately collided with one of WMP’s Vauxhall Insignia six times in a transit van.

It left WMP with a repair bill topping £15,000, which meant the car was written off.

Two officers were helped from the car, having suffered neck and back injuries, but thankfully neither were seriously injured.

Watch what happened in the video below: