In a dramatic incident that unfolded on Woodchurch Road, Prenton, a marked police response vehicle burst into flames after colliding with another vehicle outside the Halfway House pub.

The event, which took place on Friday, September 8, resulted in two police officers being hospitalised and the arrest of a man involved in the crash.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the police car collided with a Volkswagen Passat before hitting a bollard and subsequently catching fire.

Social media videos circulating show the Merseyside Police patrol car engulfed in flames as onlookers watch from a safe distance.

According to official reports, the police car was on blue lights when the Volkswagen Passat “speed collided” with it.

The driver of the Passat fled the scene but was later located and taken to the hospital, along with the two officers who could exit their vehicle before it erupted into flames.

Police have confirmed that the driver of the Passat has been discharged from the hospital and subsequently arrested.

He faces charges of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and failure to provide a breath test.

