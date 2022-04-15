MPS Detectives have launched an investigation following a shooting in north London.

Police were called at 19:14hrs on Friday, 8 April to Park Lane, N17, following reports of shots fired.

Specialist firearms officers were among those who responded, however, there were no traces of any suspects or injured people.

One vehicle was found abandoned. Shots are believed to have been fired at a car that then fled the scene.

A video from a nearby CCTV camera (scroll down for footage) shows a vehicle reversing at speed before it crashes into a parked car in front of stunned onlookers.

A male can then be seen running up to the vehicle with what appears to be a shotgun.

It then looks like a shot is fired at the fleeing car with several members of the public standing in the crossfire.

The shooter on the left appears to take aim at the fleeing vehicle with members of the public in the background.

Trident detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

Detective Inspector Gemma Alger, said:

“This terrifying incident unfolded in a residential street in broad daylight and it is incredibly fortunate that no one was seriously injured or worse.

“There were members of the public who were going about their business as usual when they were caught in the midst of a firearms discharge and feared for their lives as they dived for cover.

“Police and communities must work together to apprehend violent criminals and this is a prime example of that.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, might prove vital.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, head of policing for Enfield and Haringey, said:

“We are aware of the shocking footage that is circulating on social media. I can assure local residents that we are doing everything to assist our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to establish the circumstances and identify everyone linked to this incident.

“Whilst this incident will cause grave concern, and rightly so, fortunately firearms discharges are extremely rare.

“We have seen a 73 per cent reduction over the past year in the North Area boroughs, and tackling violence remains the Met’s top priority.

“You can expect to see additional patrols in the area over the coming days, and I would urge local people to approach officers on patrol to discuss any information or concerns they have with them.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 quoting reference CAD 6202/08Apr.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or to remain 100% anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

