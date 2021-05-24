West Midlands Police (WMP) have asked for the public’s help after one of their police motorcyclists was almost rammed by a fleeing vehicle.

In a body-worn camera footage clip that the force has shared, the police officer can be seen speaking to a male moments before the male speeds off.

The incident happened on 5th May 2021 in Oldbury. The male suspect was driving a Nissan Qashqai.

The car, which was later discovered to be on cloned plates and is suspected stolen, was pursued for a distance by the motorcycle cop before he attempted to reverse ram the officer.

Fortunately, the officer was not injured, but the car did make off from police.

Anyone who recognises the male should contact WMP via their live chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting log number 3091 of 5/05.

