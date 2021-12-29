The National Police Air Service (NPAS) South West have released some FLIR footage of the moment when one of their aircrews found a high-risk missing male who was having a mental health crisis.

The male had been missing for nine hours before the aircrew, callsign NPAS 44, found him walking next to a stream in a heavily wooded area in Cornwall.

Once the highly-trained aircrew located the male, they guided ground units to his location.

Thanks to the swift action of the police, the male is now being given the support he needs.