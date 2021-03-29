Video footage has emerged on social media of a medic’s Rapid Response Vehicle being issued with a parking ticket on Trinity Road, Gosport.
Emergency vehicles are exempt from parking restrictions because they often have to park wherever they can to save someone’s life when responding to emergency calls.
In the video below, you can see the parking warden getting out of their vehicle before taking several pictures of the emergency vehicle.
The organisation to whom the vehicle belongs will now have to spend precious time on the admin required to cancel the parking fine.
Even when not responding to life-or-death calls, emergency vehicles are expected to position themselves in areas where it is likely that a member of the public will make an emergency call.
For example, you will often see emergency vehicles parked up in busy areas as they wait for a 999 call to be sent to them.
It is standard practice to locate medics away from their usual base so that they can get to an emergency more quickly, especially during rush hour.
Judging by the markings on the RRV, it appears to belong to SHARP Medical Services, a private company contracted by the NHS.
Private medical companies have been providing an invaluable service to the NHS since the pandemic begin, helping to alleviate some of the pressure faced by NHS emergency ambulance crews.
As well as responding to emergency calls, private ambulance companies have been transporting patients to-and-from hospitals.
Parking Fine for parking in a clearly marked boxed off area, it would amount to sacrilege them having to walk further than nessecary.
Watching the video, what fine was issued to the Rolls Royce, cunningly hiding behind the tree and blocking half of the opposite pathway!
Sadly, Unfortunately this is more common than many people think. I have actually witnessed about 18 months ago, a local authority contracted parking enforcement officer issue a parking ticket to two emergency services vehicles within a zebra crossing zig zag lines whilst they were dealing with an incident on the actual crossing. This is as a result of on street parking enforcement ceasing to be a Police matter and is left to Local Authorities to control who then contract services out. It has been suggested that the Parking Enforcement Company that the local authority have contracted in the area I live in pay their staff commission for every vehicle a ticket is issued to, especially as the company concerned has not only been seen putting ticket on Emergency Service vehicles but also on vehicles displaying valid Blue Badge parking permits or valid parking zone permits. Ultimately this costs the Local authorities money to sort out and in the case of the emergency services valuable time is being taken up not just by the crew whose vehicle received the wrongly issued ticket but also the service administration teams which should be spent dealing with genuine emergency issues