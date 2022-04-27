Footage has been shared on Twitter (scroll down for video) of the moment when a brave off-duty police officer detained a male who was suspected of having been involved in a knifepoint robbery.

In the video, the officer can be seen holding the suspect on the ground as he asks members of the public to call 999 for him.

In the crowd, made up of adults and teenagers, it is a teenager who comes forward to assist the off-duty officer by calling 999. The officer asks the teenager who is calling the police, to explain to the operator that the officer needs ‘urgent assistance’.

‘Urgent assistance’ is the standard term used by Met Police officers – both on and off duty – when they find themselves in a situation where backup is needed immediately.

As the officer holds the suspect on the ground, he is forced to explain his actions to several of the adults who have gathered to watch and film the spectacle rather than helping the officer out.

The suspect becomes increasingly agitated and can be heard saying that he will “smoke” the officer.

As the officer continues to hold the suspect down with a ‘shoulder pin’, he explains why he is being detained after the officer saw what he believed was a knifepoint robbery where the victims were also teenagers.

During the incident, the individual filming can also be heard asking the officer for his I.D. as he continues to detain the suspect who the officer believed may be in possession of a knife.

The video ends before backup arrives on the scene.

A spokesperson for Bromley MPS tweeted:

“We’re aware of a video showing a male being detained in Masons Hill, Bromley earlier.

“An off duty officer bravely intervened after a robbery where a phone was stolen and threats of knives were used.

“He safely restrained the 14-year-old suspect until on duty officers arrived.”

Commander Karen Findlay tweeted:

“Bravery. Courage. Never off duty. ONLY focus in this is protecting the public, selfless re own safety to stop kids being robbed at knifepoint. that’s the ONLY message. Help your officers keep young people safe. Young man who assisted fantastic job”.

Follow Emergency Services News on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to contact@emergency-services.news .

The shock I got while driving to see a man grab a white boy from his neck off his bicycle and struggling forcefully with him- OMG. Got out to try to stop it/make sure the boy was OK. It was an off duty police officer-he said the boy had a knife & had threatened other kids. pic.twitter.com/D31wpcaheM — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) April 26, 2022