Nine police officers were assaulted Friday evening during ‘anti-war’ protests in London. The Met Police confirmed in a statement that there were ‘pockets of disorder and criminality’ towards police officers in Trafalgar Square.
During the disorder, seven arrests were made; Four were for breach of section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, two for public order offences and one for criminal damage.
During the evening, a further eight arrests were made for offences, which included assaults on emergency workers, setting off fireworks in a public place and public order offences.
Commenting on the disorder, Henry Riley, an LBC journalist who witnessed what happened, said:
‘It’s really kicking off here on Trafalgar Square; 100 or so protesters have begun scuffling with the police.
‘Fireworks are being aimed at Officers, liquids, wood & metal all being thrown in the Police direction, too.
‘A huge number of fireworks also being set off.’
A spokesperson for the Met said:
‘Police officers are urgently viewing footage and other material of the protest and the aftermath.
‘Where we have evidence of criminal offences having been committed, officers will work to identify and arrest those responsible’.
