Nine Metropolitan Police officers were injured during violent protests in London yesterday, Saturday 15th May. One of the injured officers was taken to hospital for treatment.

Clusters of a crowd turned hostile outside the Israeli Embassy in Kensington as bottles and other missiles were thrown at officers who were simply manning a cordon.

In one video that has appeared on Twitter, an individual adorned with a Palestinian flag can be seen to throw a bottle towards officers before ducking down and hiding in the crowd.

Drinks being thrown by protesters at the police at the #FreePalaestine protest outside the Israel embassy …. atmosphere is turning ugly pic.twitter.com/Vvx7tm1Cu7 — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) May 15, 2021

In another video, protesters can be seen confronting officers who are forced to protect themselves using shields as a volley of missiles is thrown towards them.

Superintendent Jo Edwards, in charge of the policing operation, said:

“We once again saw police come under fire from missiles and several were injured as a result of this.

“It is totally unacceptable and I wish those officers a speedy recovery.

“Throughout the day, officers sought to engage with people who had gathered to demonstrate, and encourage them to disperse to help protect themselves and others during this public health crisis.

“Where this approach did not work and officers were met with hostility, they took enforcement action.”

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in London, and four people were arrested on suspicion of breaching coronavirus laws, police said.

The demonstration in London was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Stop The War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, and Britain’s Muslim Association.

A spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in London said:

“Hamas is a radical terrorist organisation that fires rockets indiscriminately on civilian populations.

“Their charter calls for the establishment an Islamic state instead of Israel. It is regrettable to see citizens of a democratic country giving legitimacy to such an organisation and its violent actions.

“Unfortunately, over the last week we have seen incitement to violence and antisemitic signs and slogans chanted in demonstrations, this has forced the Israeli Embassy, in the heart or London, to need to be barricaded by the police for protection.”