New footage (below), collated by Emergency Services News, shows when a single fan set off a chain of events that would lead to hundreds of England fans penetrating a security barrier at Wembley Stadium before the England vs Italy game.

A fan can be seen in the footage trying to topple over what appears to be an interconnected system of plastic barriers.

Once the fan starts to wobble the fence, other fans help him, and within minutes the fence is toppled over.

In the video below, you can see two mounted branch officers desperately trying to stop the fans from running over the downed fence as heavily outnumbered marshals also try to stop the fans.