The Home Secretary and the Mayor of London have visited the brand new Counter-Terrorism Operations Centre ( CTOC ) in London following the completion of the first phase of what will turn out to be a life-saving project.

The new centre is based in the Empress State Building in West Brompton and was commissioned in the wake of the appalling terror attacks that killed 36 people in 2017.

CTOC has a brand new operations suite which is now fully operational, with a state-of-the-art counter-terrorism forensics laboratory under construction and due to open later this year.

