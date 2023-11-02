Drink driving is a grave mistake on any given day. However, when a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) is involved, the potential consequences multiply exponentially.
Last Friday morning, on October 27, a serious near-miss with a police car underscored this peril (scroll down for the video).
Marius Viorel Amarie, a 38-year-old from Romania, was found driving his lorry at over four times the legal drink-drive limit.
An alarmed member of the public called 999, describing the HGV’s erratic behaviour, which included nearly colliding with multiple traffic islands on its path between Heighington Village and Aycliffe Village.
The incident came to a head when SC Howells, a special constable with Durham Constabulary’s roads policing unit, intercepted Amarie on Heighington Lane.
The lorry, attempting to manoeuvre a roundabout, nearly met with disaster. The trailer teetered dangerously, almost toppling over as it mounted the kerb multiple times.
When taken into custody, Amarie’s breath test astonishingly revealed a reading of 131 – far beyond the legal limit of 35.
He was subsequently charged with drink driving and brought before the Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on October 30.
Accepting his grievous error, Amarie pleaded guilty. The court handed down a driving ban of three years and a 12-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months.
This event serves as a stern reminder of the dire risks associated with drink driving. No matter the vehicle – be it a HGV, van, small car, or motorcycle – the implications can be disastrous.
If luck favours, one might escape with a mere penalty. However, the price could be much steeper, endangering countless lives.
Readers can witness the heart-stopping footage of this incident at the bottom of this page.
