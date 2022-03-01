The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) has released a video condemning attacks on firefighters as new data reveals that between 2015-2021 there were more than 3,800 attacks on firefighters around the UK.

In England alone, 935 firefighters were attacked in 2021, an increase of 4% on the previous year.

Last year, hundreds of firefighters around the country came under attack in the run-up to bonfire night.

In Scotland, 63 firefighters were attacked in 2021 – an increase of 19%. Bonfire night attacks represent around 17% of that figure each year.

Firefighters had fireworks thrown at them, and others were attacked with BB guns.

In the video below, firefighters share their own stories of coming under attack.

A spokesperson for the NFCC said:

‘We fully support the #WorkWithoutFear campaign, highlighting shocking attacks on emergency services workers.

‘We call for a full stop to this appalling behaviour on people who are carrying out their jobs with the sole aim of protecting people, lives and property.’