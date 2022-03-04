A mum has taken to Twitter to thank the Metropolitan Police officers who took five minutes out of their busy shift to have a ‘Nerf war’ with her son.

Nerf guns are toys that fire small foam darts. They are popular amongst children (and some adults) of all ages.

The footage below has been watched nearly 23,000 times since it was uploaded on 2nd March.

In a tweet, @Ree19801 shared 20 seconds of footage of the encounter and said:

‘metpoliceuk MPSGreenwich or MPSLewisham, you promoted a very positive role model for my son today.

‘Playing a #nerfwar in flats is no doubt a nuisance to some, but your officers spending 5 mins playing with them has left them with a great experience.

‘Well done 👏 #teens’

Responding to the tweet, one social media user said:

‘years ago, when my son was about eight, we had a good snowfall; I lived two doors from the police station.

‘We were out back and heard some PCs outside, so we chuckled a snowball, to our surprise, they retaliated and so began a full on snowball fight. My son loved it.’

Another added:

‘Believe me, little positive encounters like this are replicated throughout The MPS 24/7.

‘Of course, rarely publicised but it won’t stop us enjoying seizing these moments whenever we get the chance.’

If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by emailing us at contact@emergency-services.news

@metpoliceuk @MPSGreenwich or @MPSLewisham you promoted a very positive role model for my son today. Playing a #nerfwar in flats is no doubt a nuisance to some, but your officers spending 5 mins playing with them has left them with a great experience. Well done 👏 #teens pic.twitter.com/ptOMRcMikK — REE1980 (@REE19801) March 2, 2022