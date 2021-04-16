A video has been shared on TikTok of the moment when motorists aided the progress of an emergency ambulance by removing traffic cones from some roadworks.

The caption to the video said: ‘We were on our way to a 999 call…and this happened’.

The video has attracted over three million likes on the popular video-sharing platform, as well as 23k comments and 19k shares.

Once the ambulance managed to get through the roadworks, the kindhearted motorists then returned the traffic cones to their original positions.

