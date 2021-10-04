Frustrated motorists and good samaritans have come to the aid of an emergency ambulance that was blocked in traffic this morning (4th October) thanks to yet another protest by ‘Insulate Britain’.
In the footage below, members of the public first plea with the protesters to move out of the way so that the London emergency ambulance can get past.
One can be heard shouting: ‘There’s an ambulance there, move out of the way.’
But the protesters refuse to budge, despite the emergency ambulance waiting to get through.
The good samaritans then move the protesters out of the way as a member of the emergency ambulance crew also tries to plea with the group who were sat in the middle of the road.
Once being repositioned by the good samaritans, most of the protesters then walk back out into the road and sit down, much to the frustration of everyone who was trying to get past.
One social media user said: ‘Just wondered how annoyed the so-called protestors would be if they got a call that a family member was on death’s door and had to get to the hospital/hospice ASAP, and never got that chance. Sickening’.
Another said: ‘Genuine question if the person in the back of the ambulance dies because they didn’t get to the hospital quick enough, could the family sue Insulate Britain? If so what for?
‘Hopefully, it doesn’t ever happen.. but basic compassion would make you get out the road surely?’
Footage credit: TalkRadio / Twitter
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
There is no point in dragging them off the road if they are not then restrained. As fast as they were dragged off, they simply went back on again. Drag them off the road, zip tie them to the road furniture and leave them there. It is as simple as that. See how they like being held hostage.
As usual, the woke police were doing nothing. A full on clear out of senior officers is long overdue.