Frustrated motorists and good samaritans have come to the aid of an emergency ambulance that was blocked in traffic this morning (4th October) thanks to yet another protest by ‘Insulate Britain’.

In the footage below, members of the public first plea with the protesters to move out of the way so that the London emergency ambulance can get past.

One can be heard shouting: ‘There’s an ambulance there, move out of the way.’

But the protesters refuse to budge, despite the emergency ambulance waiting to get through.

The good samaritans then move the protesters out of the way as a member of the emergency ambulance crew also tries to plea with the group who were sat in the middle of the road.

Once being repositioned by the good samaritans, most of the protesters then walk back out into the road and sit down, much to the frustration of everyone who was trying to get past.

One social media user said: ‘Just wondered how annoyed the so-called protestors would be if they got a call that a family member was on death’s door and had to get to the hospital/hospice ASAP, and never got that chance. Sickening’.

Another said: ‘Genuine question if the person in the back of the ambulance dies because they didn’t get to the hospital quick enough, could the family sue Insulate Britain? If so what for?

‘Hopefully, it doesn’t ever happen.. but basic compassion would make you get out the road surely?’

#watch | Insulate Britain protesters removed by motorists after emergency ambulance was unable to get through pic.twitter.com/4iI07P2JDt — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) October 4, 2021

Footage credit: TalkRadio / Twitter

