A video has emerged online of the moment when a motorist turned across the path of a paramedic who was driving a rapid response (SAS PRU) vehicle in ‘blue-light’ mode.

The incident happened at around 0930 hours on Saturday 3rd April on Springburn Road in Glasgow, Scotland and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The emergency vehicle responded to a blue-light call, with its lights activated, when a blue car, driven by a 90-year-old male, moved into its path, colliding with its front off-side.

Before the impact, the paramedic tried to avoid the collision, but the other vehicle’s driver continued forward and struck the emergency vehicle.

The impact from the collision sent the emergency vehicle careering into an adjacent petrol station.

It would appear that some bollards – located next to the Shell petrol station – helped to stop the ambulance from colliding with any of the petrol pumps.

The emergency services were called to the scene, where both drivers were checked.

Nobody was seriously injured.

The driver of the blue car has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our Paramedic Response Units and another vehicle on Springburn Road, Glasgow.

“The PRU, which was en route to an emergency call, was not transporting any patients, and neither our paramedic nor the occupants of the other vehicle were reported to be injured.

“They were all checked over at the scene and an alternative resource was sent to the original call.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“Police were called around 9.35 am on Saturday, April 3, following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on Springburn Road, Glasgow.

“There does not appear to be any serious injuries, and the road was closed for around one hour.

“A 90-year-old man has been reported in connection with road traffic offences.”

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured in this collision between an RRV (PRU) and a member of the public. pic.twitter.com/YTv0uZmYK0 — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) April 6, 2021

