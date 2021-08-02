Some shocking footage has emerged of the moment when a motorist span another vehicle out as they travelled along the A13 in Newham.
The footage, filmed by a passenger in the car that rammed the second vehicle, was uploaded to Twitter via an account called ‘Newham Street Blogs’.
The footage starts with both vehicles in lane one of the busy road.
A passenger in the first vehicle can be heard saying to the driver, ‘get his corner, get his corner’.
As they pass a BP garage, another male can be heard to say: ‘hit his bumper, man’.
As the driver of the Honda – the vehicle being tailgated – passes another motorist, a passenger can be heard to say: ‘push him now’.
The driver of the first car – a Mercedes – then hits the bumper of the Honda, causing it to spin out and hit the central reservation as the males in the Mercedes laugh and speed off.
The stretch of the road in question is extensively covered by CCTV cameras which monitor the traffic.
It is not known how seriously injured the victims in the Mercedes were or if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.
