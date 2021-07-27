Devon & Cornwall Polices’ Road Crime Unit has released some dashcam footage of the moment when the driver of a white VW golf came to a stop on lane three of a busy road as a small police convoy approached them.

In the footage (below), the VW Golf driver comes to a complete stop, causing a serious hazard to other road users.

Eventually, they pull over to the left, allowing the police to continue to their emergency call.

A spokesperson for the unit said:

‘If you see flashing blue lights approaching you from behind, please don’t panic.

‘A left-hand indicator is handy to acknowledge our presence, then please move to the near side as and when it is safe.

‘DO NOT come to a stop in a live lane as this driver did on Friday on the A30.’

