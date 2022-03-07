West Yorkshire Police have released some dashcam footage that has been used recently to prosecute dodgy drivers.

Under Operation SNAP, motorists are encouraged to submit dashcam footage that shows dangerous or careless driving to the police.

A specially-trained police officer reviews each piece of footage submitted and if an offence is identified, the driver can be prosecuted or told to take a driver improvement course.

You can submit footage from dashcam, CCTV or footage that has been filmed on a mobile phone by a passenger in the vehicle.

Here is a sample of just some of the incidents which have been captured on vehicle dashcams: