Kent Police has released some CCTV footage of the moment when two males used a moped to smash through the front of a hairdressers.

Once inside, Gary Parkes and Liam Byrom proceeded to steal hairdryers, curlers, straighteners and other beauty products.

However, Gary Parkes was already on an electronic tag, having been recently released from prison, so it did not take officers long to track them down.

Watch the full story in the video below: