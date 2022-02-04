The Metropolitan Police has released a statement after footage emerged on social media (scroll down for video) – recorded by a member of the public in Camden – showing a male pointing what appears to be a firearm towards a motorcycle cop during a struggle.
In the video – recorded on Hampstead Road this morning – a police officer from the Met’s Roads Policing Unit can be seen struggling with a male on the floor.
During the struggle, the male breaks free and stands up, facing off against the officer.
The officer appears to point his taser towards the suspect but, at that moment, he does not fire it.
The male then reaches for an object on the ground that appears to be a gun. He then points the object towards the police officer as the standoff continues.
The male then lowers the object at which point the police officer runs straight back up to him to subdue him and take him into custody.
It is at this point that the footage stops.
A spokesperson for the Met confirmed:
‘A man was arrested this morning after a replica firearm was aimed at an officer in Camden.
‘A solo motorcycle officer was in pursuit of a car at around 07:38hrs on Friday, 4 February after it failed to stop.
‘The vehicle collided with street furniture in Mornington Crescent, near the junction with Harrington Square NW1.
‘A man got out of the car and was challenged by the pursuing officer, who drew his Taser.
‘The man reached for his waistband and retrieved what appears to be a black firearm. He dropped it before quickly picking it back up and aiming it directly at the officer.
‘The officer detained the man. Taser was discharged and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He has been taken to hospital prior to going into police custody.
‘The item has been seized for examination – at this early stage, it is thought to be a replica.
‘The officer was uninjured. There were no reports of any injuries to any other members of the public.
‘Firearms officers responded due to the nature of the incident and police remain at the scene’.
Chief Superintendent Roy Smith said:
“We are aware of a video circulating online and can assure the public we are taking care of the officer’s welfare.
“His actions in the circumstances are nothing short of incredible. He had no idea if the item being pointed at him was a replica or a lethal weapon and yet he maintained his composure and detained the suspect.
“Each day police officers put on the uniform and put themselves in danger to protect Londoners. This is a perfect example of the bravery and selflessness that they exhibit so often.”
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
thanks for circling the gun