The Metropolitan Police has released a statement after footage emerged on social media (scroll down for video) – recorded by a member of the public in Camden – showing a male pointing what appears to be a firearm towards a motorcycle cop during a struggle.

In the video – recorded on Hampstead Road this morning – a police officer from the Met’s Roads Policing Unit can be seen struggling with a male on the floor.

During the struggle, the male breaks free and stands up, facing off against the officer.

The officer appears to point his taser towards the suspect but, at that moment, he does not fire it.

The male then reaches for an object on the ground that appears to be a gun. He then points the object towards the police officer as the standoff continues.

The male then lowers the object at which point the police officer runs straight back up to him to subdue him and take him into custody.

It is at this point that the footage stops.

A spokesperson for the Met confirmed:

‘A man was arrested this morning after a replica firearm was aimed at an officer in Camden.

‘A solo motorcycle officer was in pursuit of a car at around 07:38hrs on Friday, 4 February after it failed to stop.

‘The vehicle collided with street furniture in Mornington Crescent, near the junction with Harrington Square NW1.

‘A man got out of the car and was challenged by the pursuing officer, who drew his Taser.

‘The man reached for his waistband and retrieved what appears to be a black firearm. He dropped it before quickly picking it back up and aiming it directly at the officer.

‘The officer detained the man. Taser was discharged and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He has been taken to hospital prior to going into police custody.

‘The item has been seized for examination – at this early stage, it is thought to be a replica.

‘The officer was uninjured. There were no reports of any injuries to any other members of the public.

‘Firearms officers responded due to the nature of the incident and police remain at the scene’.

Chief Superintendent Roy Smith said:

“We are aware of a video circulating online and can assure the public we are taking care of the officer’s welfare.

“His actions in the circumstances are nothing short of incredible. He had no idea if the item being pointed at him was a replica or a lethal weapon and yet he maintained his composure and detained the suspect.

“Each day police officers put on the uniform and put themselves in danger to protect Londoners. This is a perfect example of the bravery and selflessness that they exhibit so often.”

Amazing bravery shown by this officer pic.twitter.com/4FuPMXMSya — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) February 4, 2022