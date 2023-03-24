In a shocking incident on Wednesday, 22nd April, a Metropolitan Police horse named ‘Urbane’ from Bow was attacked by an unleashed dog in Victoria Park, East London.

The Met Police Taskforce took to Twitter to share the troubling news and urge dog owners to keep their pets on a lead if they cannot get them under control or recall them.

The heroic horse Urbane was reportedly going about his daily duties when the rogue dog attacked him without any provocation. A video of the moment when the dog attacked the police horse has been shared on social media (scroll down for footage).

Image credit: MetTaskForce Twitter

Members of the public leapt into action, intervening in the potentially life-threatening situation and assisting the injured animal. The Met Police Taskforce expressed their immense gratitude for the bravery and quick thinking of these everyday heroes in their tweets.

Following the harrowing ordeal, Urbane was taken to the vet for immediate medical attention.

Fortunately, the courageous horse is now in stable condition and is being treated with the utmost care.

Image credit: MetTaskForce

The Met Police Taskforce updated the public on Urbane’s condition, stating that he is now enjoying some well-earned recuperation time.

The incident has highlighted the importance of responsible dog ownership, especially when in close proximity to police horses and other animals. The Met Police Taskforce has reiterated the necessity of keeping dogs on leads if owners cannot recall them or get them under control.

Urbane is expected to make a full recovery and will hopefully return to duty once he has fully healed.