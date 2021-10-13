Last night, Met Police officers came under attack during the England Vs Hungary World Cup qualifier game at Wembley Stadium.

Hungarian supporters turned violent after officers were told to enter the stand to arrest a supporter for making racist comments towards a steward.

Tweeting at the time, a spokesperson for the Met said:

“Shortly after the start of tonight’s match at Wembley, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward.

“As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators.

“Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage.

In a video shared online, officers can be seen withdrawing from the stand as they come under attack, with Hungarian supporters throwing punches and kicks at the level two public order officers.

It is not known how many officers were injured.

An FA spokesperson said:

“We are aware of an incident in the away section during tonight’s FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium.

“We will be investigating and will report the incident to FIFA.”

Norman Brennan, who retired from the Met after 31 years of service and who now campaigns for better police protection, tweeted:

“Clearly, these officers were outnumbered hopefully back up was quickly sent – this is not the first time that police have been outnumbered at Wembley Stadium!

“Gold Command need some urgent overviews of policing such games!”

