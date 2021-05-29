A medic has created a video on TikTok that shows precisely why you should not remove an impaled object from a person in a video that has been watched over six million times.

The video has been ‘liked’ almost 600k times.

In the video, the medic uses three pens to create three holes in a plastic bag filled with a red liquid.

Whilst leaving the pens in place, the medic then shows the camera both sides of the bag.

He then removes the pens, allowing the liquid to flow freely through the three holes left by the pens.

