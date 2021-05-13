A repeat driving offender has been jailed after causing an accident that led to 13 pedestrians being injured, including five children, one of whom was just 12 months old.

Kamran Khan, 29, of Markham Avenue, Leeds, was driving at twice the legal speed limit in an Audi RS6 when he collided with another vehicle before hurtling into the group of pedestrians.

Khan pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month.

Two children walk with their mother seconds before the incident

He was also banned from driving for six and a half years.

The terrifying incident happened on Regent Street, Leeds, on 29 September 2019.

Idiotic Khan drove an Audi RS6 that collided at speed with a Peugeot 508, which further collided with the UCKG Help Centre.

Eight pedestrians inside and outside the church building were injured, including a one-year-old in a pram which was trapped between the car and wall.

Most of these injuries were minor but one woman suffered a serious injury to the foot.

Khan

Five people in the Peugeot, including another baby, were also injured.

A female passenger in the car suffered severe injuries, which required emergency surgery.

PC Steve Harrison, of the Roads Policing Unit, said:

“While sentencing him, Judge Mairs repeatedly talked about Khan’s flagrant disregard for traffic laws.

“On that rainy day back in September 2019, Khan chose to drive over twice the speed limit and caused a crash which injured multiple adults and children. It is sheer luck that only two people were seriously injured and that the consequences were not even more serious.

“The court were told Khan had a previous conviction for a drug driving offence and had cannabis in his system at the time of this collision.

“Khan has been jailed for his actions and I hope this sends a clear message of the dangers and consequences of driving at excessive speeds whilst under the influence of drugs”.