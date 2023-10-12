A man responsible for stabbing two police officers has been convicted of attempted murder (scroll down for the body-worn camera footage).

Both officers suffered serious injuries after they responded to reports from members of the public regarding a man in possession of a knife in central London.

At about 06:00hrs on 16th September 2022, two officers were on patrol in Leicester Square.

Both officers from the Central West Command Unit were dealing with another incident when a man approached them.

The member of the public told them that a nearby man had a knife.

This member of the public had just been robbed of a phone power bank in Shaftsbury Avenue.

He told officers he had been approached by a man who demanded his phone.

The man showed him a knife and then took the power bank out of his pocket, possibly believing it to be a phone.

The suspect was still hanging around the area, and the two female officers approached him.

The suspect, who was in possession of a knife, refused to cooperate with the officers and suddenly lunged towards them. The man then ran off, pursued by the two officers.

Two more officers arrived, responding to the urgent calls for assistance, but when they tried to arrest the suspect, he stabbed one of the female officers.

The stab wound was to her right upper arm and cut through the muscle down to the bone.

Repeated attempts were made to detain the man, but his level of violence towards the officers meant that further officers were needed.

When further officers arrived, they tried to arrest him, but he then stabbed a male officer, causing serious injuries.

This officer received five stab wounds to his head, arm and chest. The most serious was a wound to his chest, which punctured a lung. It was only through the work of paramedics that the chest injury did not have more serious consequences.

A third officer received a slight wound to his finger, which, although it caused significant bleeding, was not as serious.

Through courage and determination, the officers were finally able to arrest the knifeman.

On 11th October, Mohammed Rahman, 25, of Westbourne Park Road, W2, was found guilty at Kingston Crown Court of the attempted murder of one police officer and GBH with intent against a second officer.

Mohammed Rahman, 25, of Westbourne Park Road, W2

He was also convicted of assault (ABH) and two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article – these charges relate to three other police constables – and possession of a bladed article.

Rahman was also convicted of the robbery involving the member of the public.

The two officers who were stabbed were taken to hospital, where they underwent surgery for their injuries. Both returned to duty earlier this year.

Due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the officers, an investigation was launched by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

They conducted extensive enquiries to gather as much evidence as possible and recovered CCTV footage from the area.

The footage captured the initial report of Rahman being seen with a knife, the officers being attacked and his subsequent arrest.

The officers’ harrowing body-worn video was also closely reviewed and captured Rahman’s prolonged attack on the responding officers.

Rahman was charged the following day. He will sentenced on Friday, 8th December.

Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot, in charge of policing in Westminster, said:

“Our colleagues almost certainly would have suffered more serious injuries that could have ended their careers, or worse, taken their lives, had it not been for the incredible support provided by their colleagues.

“The initial first aid provided by officers from Specialist Firearms Command (MO19) proved vital and may have saved the life of one of the officers.

“The incident that led to today’s conviction is an important reminder of the bravery and selflessness of police officers and highlights their willingness to face danger in order to protect others, something that takes place across London on a daily basis.

“I have nothing but admiration for all of my colleagues who were involved. My thoughts are also with their families – who will have suffered when told the news that morning – and who have supported their recovery and continue to support them as they go back to work.

“Our two colleagues who were seriously injured had been in the Met for only a couple of years, but they exemplify the courage that often goes unnoticed. They have only recently returned to duties, and we will continue to provide them with as much assistance as possible.

“It is clear that Rahman posed a serious threat to the public. He was carrying a knife and did not hesitate to use it.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues in the Specialist Crime Command who led the subsequent investigation and continue to engage with us throughout. The actions of all of the officers involved, from the initial response, to putting evidence before a jury, have helped to take a dangerous man off the streets for what I hope will be a significant amount of time.”

David Malone, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, said:

“This was a shocking and horrific incident that highlights the courage required to be a frontline police officer. My thoughts are with those officers who were injured protecting our community.

“May I also pay tribute to the Metropolitan Police Service for a meticulous investigation and to the prosecution team who worked tirelessly, building a strong case, to bring this this dangerous individual to justice.

“I hope this case and today’s conviction sends out a clear message to those who carry knives and plan to harm others. You will be caught, and you will be prosecuted.”

