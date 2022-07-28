A man has gone viral on TikTok after he uploaded a video (scroll down for footage) of himself having a one-man cardio workout in front of a Safety Camera Unit.

In the video, which has been viewed almost one million times, the male announces to the camera: ‘What’s happening!? We are out here filming a workout.’

He then tells his online audience that they can expect an online fitness session that will last around 20-25 minutes as he starts doing star jumps in front of the camera.

During the ‘workout’ a passing motorist beeps their support, much to the delight of the self-proclaimed fitness guru and his cameraman.

There was mixed support for the stunt. One person commented: ‘legend’ whilst another added: ‘good lad, keep it up.’

[JoshBritten2022]

However, not everybody thought that the deed was a good idea. One person wrote: ‘Are they such a bad thing, stopping people speeding?’

Another added: ‘Regards to the family in the road traffic accident because of speed [sic]. Your friend, maybe?’.

Provisional statistics on reported road casualties in Great Britain for 2021 show that there were: an estimated 1,560 reported road deaths in 2021, with many of these deaths being attributable to vehicles travelling at excess speed.

Many police forces around the country have been trying to reduce the number of fatal and serious road traffic collisions by putting resources into tackling the “Fatal 5” causes of most collisions.

They are careless driving, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, excessive speed and distracted driving, including mobile phone use.

