Recent footage circulating on X (see below) captures a tense exchange between a Met Police motorcycle officer and several aggressive males.

The video shows the males ordering the officer to leave the scene.

As the video progresses, one of the males approaches the officer, confrontationally shouting, “What, what!?” The composed officer maintains his calm, avoiding any escalation.

Soon after, another aggressive individual joins in, yelling:

“Fk off, you’re dismissed!” Undeterred, the officer continues to stand his ground, only for the male to challenge him further, “What you gonna do?! Bruv, I will kick you off your bike, kick you [unintelligible] and tell you to fk off. What?!”

The footage elicited a flood of reactions on social media, with many questioning why the aggressive and confrontational males were not taken into custody.

One user pointed out the potential aftermath had the officer reacted:

“Cop on [the] bike saw a glimpse of his future; 10 hours of paperwork/connect, a viral video focusing only on the arrest and ignoring this interaction, a five year IOPC investigation, and potentially a gross misconduct hearing if he’s unlucky.”

Another user expressed bewilderment, stating: “Isn’t such disrespectful behaviour towards officers inherently unlawful? The officers tried to maintain peace, but this goes beyond the pale. It’s a concerning trend.”

Praising the officer’s restraint, a different user commented: “Applauding Police restraint and calmness. These individuals are clearly inciting violence. Rest assured, their details would have been recorded, and they’ll be arrested.”

A reflective comment, gaining significant traction on X, observed: “Years ago, the police adeptly managed volatile situations, firmly dealing with fanatics. But now, it feels like they’re overwhelmed. The past 3-5 years have seen an unfortunate shift towards appeasement.”

During the weekend, disturbances marred several protests, resulting in the assault of nine police officers by individuals evidently bent on causing chaos. Fortunately, none of the officers sustained serious injuries.

