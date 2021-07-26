A man arrested (scroll down for the body-worn camera footage) whilst carrying two Skorpion machine guns in his backpack, close to Chiswick Park Underground station, has been sentenced to nine years and nine months’ imprisonment.

David Longhor, 20, of Villiers Road, Southall, was sentenced on Wednesday, 21st July for two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

On Monday, 1st March, Longhor was being watched by specially trained covert surveillance officers.

David Longhor, 20, of Villiers Road, Southall.

Just before 18:00 hrs, Longhor was seen to leave his home. He was alone and was carrying a rucksack and wearing blue latex gloves.

Whilst still under surveillance, Longhor took the train to Ealing Station before boarding a district line train to Chiswick Park tube.

At Chiswick Park Station, Longhor exited and walked along Bollo Lane, W4. At approximately 18:25hrs, armed officers stopped Longhor on Bollo Lane.

He was detained and arrested.

Skorpion machine gun.

Inside his rucksack, officers found two Skorpion machine guns and two magazines, both containing 20 bullets.

Longhor instantly claimed the firearms were not his when officers found them.

He was taken to a west London police station for questioning and was charged the following day.

He was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court, where he had entered a guilty plea at the same court on Thursday, 22 April.

Detective Inspector Jim Casey, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said:

“To find one weapon like this is rare. To find two at the same time is almost unheard of!

“Luckily, weapons of this type do not rear their ugly heads often, and most of the time it’s thanks to the proactive work Met officers are undertaking to keep lethal weapons out of the hands of criminals.”

The Škorpion is a Czechoslovak machine pistol developed in 1959.

Although it was designed for use with security forces, the weapon was also accepted into service with the Czechoslovak Army as a personal sidearm for lower-ranking army staff, vehicle drivers, armoured vehicle personnel and special forces.

Currently, the weapon is in use with the armed forces of several countries as a sidearm.

DI Casey added: “Tackling violence, including gun crime, remains our top priority and we will continue to pursue criminals involved in shootings and transporting guns and ammunition around the Capital.

“The public can help us in our efforts by reporting any knowledge or information they have about criminals involved in high harm offending by calling the police or Crimestoppers.”

