This morning, ‘Insulate Britain’ protesters put the lives of motorists and motorcyclists at risk by walking onto the M25 junction ten near Woking in Surrey, as cars and lorries hurtled past them.

The protesters, wearing orange jackets, walked out in front of traffic that had started to slow down. In an attempt to try and get by the protesters, vehicles started to swerve across the lanes in order to get by.

But further back along the carriageway, drivers who had been travelling at 70 mph suddenly found that all lanes of traffic had come to an abrupt stop.

Thankfully, despite the sudden hazard, there weren’t any accidents.

Officers from Surrey Poice who had anticipated the protests arrived on the scene within a couple of minutes and immediately started to drag the protesters back to the hard shoulder.

On the opposite side of the carriageway, another group of protesters were stood on the hard shoulder as traffic sped past them.

Heart racing. Insulate Britain just rushed onto the main carriageway of the M25, blockading both sides near J10 Cobham. Police then launched into a sprint race to grab and drag them onto the hard shoulder. Road now reopened. Vid by @PaigeFCollier pic.twitter.com/rRa92kZtLn — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) September 21, 2021

Once the protesters on the other carriageway had made their way onto the three-lane motorway, the second group also walked into the road in front of traffic.

Both groups ended up blocking a total of six out of six lanes of both the clockwise and anti-clockwise carriageways, disrupting tens of thousands of motorists.

The roadblock only last several minutes as officers dragged the protesters back to the hard shoulder.

Graham Wettone, a policing analyst and commentator, tweeted:

‘Excellent & swift work by @SurreyPolice @SurreyRoadCops

‘Highly dangerous escalation to run onto a motorway & sit down.

‘Hopefully CPS will consider serious offences & bail conditions or in custody to appear at court’.

A traffic police sergeant tweeted:

‘Whatever your thoughts are re the cause, this method of entering a 4 lane carriageway in this way is so unbelievably dangerous, not just for the protestors but the road users themselves.

‘If you’re thinking of taking part in these actions, please for everyone’s safety, don’t!

A total of 23 protesters were arrested.

