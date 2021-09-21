This morning, ‘Insulate Britain’ protesters put the lives of motorists and motorcyclists at risk by walking onto the M25 junction ten near Woking in Surrey, as cars and lorries hurtled past them.
The protesters, wearing orange jackets, walked out in front of traffic that had started to slow down. In an attempt to try and get by the protesters, vehicles started to swerve across the lanes in order to get by.
But further back along the carriageway, drivers who had been travelling at 70 mph suddenly found that all lanes of traffic had come to an abrupt stop.
Thankfully, despite the sudden hazard, there weren’t any accidents.
Officers from Surrey Poice who had anticipated the protests arrived on the scene within a couple of minutes and immediately started to drag the protesters back to the hard shoulder.
On the opposite side of the carriageway, another group of protesters were stood on the hard shoulder as traffic sped past them.
Once the protesters on the other carriageway had made their way onto the three-lane motorway, the second group also walked into the road in front of traffic.
Both groups ended up blocking a total of six out of six lanes of both the clockwise and anti-clockwise carriageways, disrupting tens of thousands of motorists.
The roadblock only last several minutes as officers dragged the protesters back to the hard shoulder.
Graham Wettone, a policing analyst and commentator, tweeted:
‘Excellent & swift work by @SurreyPolice @SurreyRoadCops
‘Highly dangerous escalation to run onto a motorway & sit down.
‘Hopefully CPS will consider serious offences & bail conditions or in custody to appear at court’.
A traffic police sergeant tweeted:
‘Whatever your thoughts are re the cause, this method of entering a 4 lane carriageway in this way is so unbelievably dangerous, not just for the protestors but the road users themselves.
‘If you’re thinking of taking part in these actions, please for everyone’s safety, don’t!
A total of 23 protesters were arrested.
Throw the book at them. No-one is above the law and these people need to learn that. Furthermore, their beliefs are not everyone’s. They need to learn that beliefs should not be imposed on people, however worthy the cause.
The idiot protesters who are blocking motorways are going against their beliefs as when cars slow down and stop their engines are polluting the atmosphere for hours before being able to increase their speed.
Charge them the price for Policing and loss of earnings of each person held up by these brain-washed idiots, together with confiscation of their “Assocation” funds to repay the Taxpayer.
A good idea is make them clean up their graffiti and litter.
Stop wasting Police and hard-working people’s time – get proper Scientific proof. Maybe actually study the Geological & Geophysical history of our precious planet together with the cycles of our beautiful Sun. THERE’S why climate constantly changes. CO2 is also required for plant growth. –
AND GROW UP, earn a living and do something useful.
Shirley