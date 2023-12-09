In a landmark case reflecting the gravity of violence against law enforcement officers, Mohammed Rahman, aged 25, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday, 8 December, for the attempted murder of two police officers in London.

This sentence comes as a result of a comprehensive investigation led by the Metropolitan Police, highlighting the inherent dangers faced by frontline police officers and the commitment of the justice system to hold perpetrators who attack emergency workers accountable.

In a video released by the Met (scroll down for the footage), the two officers recount their ordeal on that fateful morning.

Background of the Incident

The incident, which unfolded in the early hours of 16 September 2022 near Leicester Square, saw two officers from the Central West Command Unit, PCs Joe Gerrard and Alannah Mulhall, grievously injured.

The officers were responding to another incident when they were alerted by a member of the public about a man, later identified as Mohammed Rahman, armed with a knife and involved in a robbery.

The Attack and Immediate Response

Upon locating Rahman, the situation escalated rapidly.

Rahman, uncooperative and aggressive, attacked the officers. His violent resistance led to severe injuries to the officers, with PC Mulhall suffering a deep arm wound and PC Gerrard sustaining multiple stab wounds, including a life-threatening chest injury.

Team Effort and Medical Intervention

Detective Inspector Ollie Stride, leading the investigation, commended the bravery of the injured officers and the swift action of their colleagues, firearms officers, and paramedics.

Their combined efforts not only subdued Rahman but also provided critical medical intervention, preventing an even more tragic outcome.

Judicial Proceedings and Conviction

The case, presided over at Kingston Crown Court, resulted in Rahman being found guilty of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, possession of a bladed article, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), and two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article.

These charges related to his attacks on three other police constables and the robbery involving a member of the public.

Rahman’s conviction also included the robbery he committed prior to assaulting the officers.

Reactions from Law Enforcement and the Crown Prosecution Service

David Malone, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, expressed his shock at the incident’s brutality and commended the Metropolitan Police for their meticulous investigation and the prosecution team’s efforts in securing justice.

He emphasised the message this case sends to individuals intent on harming others, especially with knives, underscoring the legal system’s commitment to prosecuting such crimes.

Impact on the Victims and Recovery

Both officers who were stabbed underwent surgery and faced a challenging recovery.

However, in a testament to their resilience and dedication, they returned to duty earlier this year.

Their colleagues, who sustained minor injuries in the course of the arrest, also demonstrated exceptional courage and commitment.

Investigative Process and Evidence

The Specialist Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police conducted an extensive investigation, gathering crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and body-worn video recordings.

These pieces of evidence were pivotal in capturing the severity of Rahman’s attack and his subsequent arrest, playing a crucial role in the conviction.

David Malone, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, said:

“This was a shocking and horrific incident that highlights the courage required to be a frontline police officer. My thoughts are with those officers who were injured protecting our community.

“May I also pay tribute to the Metropolitan Police Service for a meticulous investigation and to the prosecution team who worked tirelessly, building a strong case to bring this dangerous individual to justice.

“I hope this case sends out a clear message to those who carry knives and plan to harm others. You will be caught, and you will be prosecuted, whenever our legal test is met.”

'I was concerned for members of the public and knew we had to stop him.'



PC Gerrard and PC Mulhall reflect on how they instinctively confronted a knife-wielding man in Leicester Square last year, sustaining serious injuries.



Today, their attacker has been jailed for a minimum… pic.twitter.com/LzhsaaVcYv — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 8, 2023