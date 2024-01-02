When the clock strikes 3 AM, the roads are usually quiet, reserved for the late-night hauliers and the occasional night owl heading home.
However, in a recent incident that veered far from the ordinary, a learner found himself in an unusual predicament.
Avon and Somerset Police’s Roads Policing Units encountered a sight not often seen: a rider cruising along the motorway on an e-scooter.
The police dashcam footage, now making rounds on social media, captures this bizarre journey in the dead of night.
With no streetlights to guide him and clad without protective gear, the rider’s midnight escapade quickly turned into a roadside stop.
The footage reveals the moment police approached the daring e-scooter enthusiast.
As they closed in, their blue lights pierced the night, signalling an end to the rider’s dodgy journey.
Caught in conditions with poor visibility and challenging weather, the rider’s choice to embark on such a journey raises questions and eyebrows alike.
Charged with drink driving, lacking insurance, and the added complexity of being a learner illegally on a motorway, this incident serves as a cautionary tale.
This lad got off lightly. He also had no L plates, probably had not passed his CBT and the vehicle was unregistered. It was also quite probably in contravention of Construction and Use regulations as well. Why was he not prosecuted for this as well. Had he been on a petrol moped, the whole library would have been thrown at him with great force.
When will UK police clamp down on these hateful machines? They whizz about everywhere, particularly the pavement, putting pedestrians at considerable risk.
I am sick and tired of the endless bleating about road safety when cyclists are allowed to do what they like and e scooters and e bikes are blossoming like a malevolent cancer on our roads.