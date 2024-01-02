When the clock strikes 3 AM, the roads are usually quiet, reserved for the late-night hauliers and the occasional night owl heading home.

However, in a recent incident that veered far from the ordinary, a learner found himself in an unusual predicament.

Avon and Somerset Police’s Roads Policing Units encountered a sight not often seen: a rider cruising along the motorway on an e-scooter.

The police dashcam footage, now making rounds on social media, captures this bizarre journey in the dead of night.

With no streetlights to guide him and clad without protective gear, the rider’s midnight escapade quickly turned into a roadside stop.

The footage reveals the moment police approached the daring e-scooter enthusiast.

As they closed in, their blue lights pierced the night, signalling an end to the rider’s dodgy journey.

Caught in conditions with poor visibility and challenging weather, the rider’s choice to embark on such a journey raises questions and eyebrows alike.

Charged with drink driving, lacking insurance, and the added complexity of being a learner illegally on a motorway, this incident serves as a cautionary tale.