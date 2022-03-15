A knifeman has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a shocking knife attack that was captured on CCTV.
Glen Woolford was seen charging at his 43-year-old victim with a large kitchen knife along Childs Pond Road in St Neots on 29th September 2022.
Woolford claimed he was acting in self-defence when he struck the man on the head with the knife handle and repeatedly kicked him to the floor.
A member of the public stepped into the path of danger to protect a toddler from being seriously hurt while another woman took the knife from Woolford and put it in the victim’s lap.
Woolford then grabbed it again but was held back by the woman.
The 37-year-old then got into a vehicle and drove off before calling police, claiming a man had pulled a knife out on him and tried to enter his home on Childs Pond Road.
Officers located the victim with a slash wound but never found the knife that was used in the attack.
House to house enquiries conducted by officers lead to CCTV being recovered and Woolford arrested.
At Cambridge Crown Court last week (8 March), Woolford was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to wounding without intent and having a bladed article.
PC James Ferries, from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:
“Woolford launched a violent attack on an unarmed man right in front of a small child. Members of the public put themselves in danger while intervening.
“It was extremely lucky that nobody was seriously hurt.
“Woolford claimed he was acting in self defence but none of what he said corroborates with the CCTV footage.
“Some people think that carrying a knife provides them with protect.
“What it actually does is put them, their friends and family in danger and increase the chances of someone being hurt.”
