A coward has been found guilty of setting fire to two police vans while officers were inside during the riot in Bristol in March.

Ryan Roberts, of no fixed address, was caught on camera telling an officer driving one of the vans he was going to “go bang”.

Following a four day trial at Bristol Crown Court, the 25-year-old was convicted of five offences – riot, attempted arson with intent to endanger life, attempted arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered, and two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

While seven men have already been jailed for a total of 26 years and 11 months after admitting rioting in March, Roberts is the first person to be convicted of the offence by a jury in the South West.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Full story in the video below: