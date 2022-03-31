Tel Aviv, Israel – Israeli Police have released some dramatic footage (scroll down for video) of the moment when police officers intercept and neutralise an active shooter in Tel Aviv who had just shot and killed five civilians.
In the footage, two police officers deployed on a motorbike can be seen rushing to the scene of the shooting, along with other police officers in marked response vehicles.
As the officers turn down a footpath, they come face-to-face with the active shooter, who appears to fire a shot at them before the Israeli Police officer starts firing back. At least twenty shots can be heard.
The footage then shows one of the officers kicking an automatic rifle away from the gunman who is lying motionless on the floor.
One of the police officers, 32-year-old First Sergeant Amir Khoury, was fatally wounded in the shootout. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai told the officer’s family that Amir was a hero who “saved the lives of many civilians”.
A paramedic who responded to the scene before the shooter was shot dead by officers recalled how the gunman aimed his rifle at him before pulling the trigger. However, the weapon jammed giving the paramedic enough time to escape.
Israeli paramedics said at least five people were killed in the shooting before the gunman was shot and killed on Tuesday 29th March.
The Ukrainian Embassy confirmed that two of its citizens were killed in the attack. The two Ukrainian nationals were sat together on a bench when the gunman approached them and, without warning, shot and killed them.
It is the third such incident in less than a week.
Amateur video on Israeli television stations showed a man dressed in black and pointing an assault rifle walking down a street in Bnei Brak, a Jewish ultra-Orthodox city east of Israel’s commercial capital.
The gunman was later identified as a 26-year-old resident of Ya’bad, near Jenin in the northern West Bank.
He is believed to have been working at a building site in Bnei Brak and had previously served a short sentence in an Israeli prison for a security offence.
