Douglas, Isle of Man – A recent storm on the Isle of Man led to a dramatic incident involving a local police vehicle, which was crushed under a fallen tree.

The event, which occurred on the 10th of December, was captured in a video (scroll down for the footage) by Isabel Machado-Williams, a member of the public, who later shared it online.

Dramatic Footage Captures Aftermath

The footage reveals a large tree resting atop the middle of the Isle of Man Constabulary police vehicle, causing significant damage.

The car appears to be heavily dented and incapacitated, with the tree covering a substantial part of the vehicle.

Isabel Machado-Williams, who recorded the incident, captioned her video with a relief-filled message: “I am so glad I didn’t park in this spot yesterday!”

No Casualties in the Unforeseen Event

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the tree falling on the police vehicle.

It is understood that the car was parked and unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Emergency Services’ Response to the Incident

The Isle of Man Constabulary and other emergency services responded promptly to the scene to assess the damage.

The fallen tree was removed, and the area was secured to ensure public safety.

#WATCH | These @TweetbeatIOM officers had a lucky escape after a tree fell on top of their vehicle during a storm. Thankfully, nobody was injured pic.twitter.com/FMxDv2rulR — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) December 12, 2023